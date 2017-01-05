Red Carpet Flashback! Brad and Jen and Angelina and Billy Bob at the 2002 Golden Globes

Fifteen years ago at the Golden Globes, A Beautiful Mind and Moulin Rouge scored the top movie prizes and the A-list couples in attendance included Brad Pitt and then-wife Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie and then-husband Billy Bob Thornton. In advance of Sunday night's ceremony (airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC), let’s take a look at back at the stars who hit the red carpet for the 59th Golden Globes ceremony on Jan. 20, 2002.



