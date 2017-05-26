Red Carpet Flashback! 2003 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Premiere

Fourteen years ago Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, based on the Walt Disney theme-park ride, sailed into theaters. Piloted by Johnny Depp as the eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow, Black Pearl became the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2003 and launched a blockbuster franchise. With the fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, opening this weekend, we’re taking a look back at which celebrities were on deck for the Black Pearl premiere, held at California’s Disneyland on June 28, 2003.