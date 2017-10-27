Reboot plotted for Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Alrighty then… it looks like Hollywood’s leading pet detective is getting the reboot treatment.

News from Morgan Creek Productions, which originally made and still owns the ‘Ace Ventura’ franchise, is making moves towards a new movie.

“We wanted to do a mainstream theatrical production relaunch,” David Robinson, president of Morgan Creek told Deadline.

“Because it’s episodic in nature, about a pet detective, it also lends itself to a traditional single-camera series franchise.”

It’s thought that the plan would be not to remake the original movie, but to make a new one ‘in the spirit’ of the first.

But obviously the leading question is whether Jim Carrey could be enticed back to the role, though its perhaps less than likely, considering his moves towards more serious cinema in recent years.

The movie, originally released in 1994, launched Carrey’s career on screen, and was followed by a sequel, ‘Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls’, the following year.

There was also a spin-off movie ‘Ace Ventura Jr: Pet Detective’, centring around Carrey’s character’s son, and then an animated series too.

