Rebecca Ferguson interview: on The Snowman, Mission: Impossible, and the mystique of Scandi noir

There’s a quiet resilience to Rebecca Ferguson. Never overstated, but grounded nonetheless.

First breaking out on the scene with the BBC’s The White Queen, where she played Elizabeth Woodville, Queen consort to Edward IV, Ferguson brushed off the destiny faced by many a fellow period actress: she would not be trapped in corsets, wilting over a series of dashing lovers, but a scientist (Life) and a spy (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation). Indeed, as Rogue Nation’s Ilsa Faust, Ferguson achieved the remarkable: sharing a film’s frame with Tom Cruise, and yet still emerging as its heart and soul.

Not that it was a path easily won for the actor. “I was offered some roles that were quite similar,” she notes of her time after The White Queen. “I did Hercules, where I played a princess. I had an offer to play a countess of Borghese in Italy and I thought, ‘Woah, woah. Slow down. We’re working ourselves down. We’re going to end up a slave girl soon.’”

She’s quick to credit the team around her – “all individual thinkers, brilliant minds” – for shaping her gallery of fascinating, empowered women. But there’s another pitfall to be found there too, and there’s a clear conflict in her tone when she discusses the kinds of role she seeks out.

“I guess it can become a niche doing strong characters,” she admits. “It’s very hard, but also, God, what an honour that I’m playing strong women, or maybe that I’m making them strong because I find it much more fun to play.”

However, it could be, precisely, Ferguson’s own level of self-examination on the subject that’s become the secret to her success. Ilsa Faust was such a hit with audiences because she refused to rest on any tired trope: she could be powerful and conflicted, enigmatic but layered in her emotions.

“It was absolutely remarkable,” Ferguson says of the reaction to her character. “I don’t like highlighting one film and saying this took me into the world I am in today but, no, I would not be where I am now had it not been for Ilsa and Mission.

“And one of the most beautiful things was that it was written and produced by mostly men, and I was on set mostly surrounded by men, but I never felt like a woman amongst men,” she adds. “I felt like a person amongst other human beings. And I felt that I was given the most incredible introduction scene, and I was given equally as many cool fighting sequences. And Tom backed away and really gave me the light and something to work with. And that is fantastic, and I’m forever grateful for that.”

For now, Ferguson plays something (relatively) close to home, starring in Tomas Alfredson’s The Snowman, adapting one of the books in Jo Nesbø ’s own Harry Hole series. A project, certainly, that’s flourished within our obsession over Scandi noir, all criminal procedurals marked by eerie, sombre moods and bleak, Nordic landscapes. Ferguson, who grew up in Sweden, though with an English parent, seems perfectly primed to offer some insight on the craze.

Rebecca Ferguson as Katrine Bratt in ‘The Snowman’ More

“I think things become highlighted,” she offers. “It’s like when Amélie from Montmartre came out and everyone was interested in the French films and the colours – it was green, it was red, and it was beautiful.” For her, the trigger was certainly Stieg Larsson’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, though she notes, “it’s always been there”.

