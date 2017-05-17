'The Reagan Show' Trailer: New Doc Looks Back at a President Who Was Ready for His Close-Up (Exclusive)

“Ronald Reagan? The actor?” So a flabbergasted 1955-era Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) famously quipped to time-traveling teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) in Back to the Future when told who the president of the United States would be in 1985.

Obviously, in the annals of history, Reagan will be more renowned for his time in the Oval Office than on the silver screen. But the new documentary The Reagan Show (watch the exclusive trailer above) portrays how the actor with credits like Knute Rockne All American and The Killers employed his abilities as a performer to carefully shape his image as a politician. Spoiler alert: It may all feel familiar in the year 2017, and not just because it was No. 40 who first coined the slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Directed by Sierra Pettengill (Town Hall) and Pacho Velez (Manakamana), the film features rare footage culled from thousands of hours of material captured by Reagan’s official videographers.

The Reagan Show premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival and will be released in theaters June 30 before premiering on CNN later this year.

