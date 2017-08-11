Ready Player One reveals first look at Olivia Cooke as Art3mis

Art3mis is ready to log on in ‘Ready Player One’.

But can she crack the OASIS?

A new image from ‘Ready Player One’ has been revealed by Empire Magazine… and it gives us our first look at Olivia Cooke as Art3mis – the katana-wielding badass and friend of fellow Easter egg hunter, Wade Watts.

And she looks pretty damn cool, too.

But what was it like to head into the OASIS?

“It felt like pure adventure,” she told Empire. “It was Willy Wonka, it was Indiana Jones. When you’re a kid wanting to be an actor, the idea of working with [Spielberg] sounds absurd. It was surreal.”

Olivia Cooke suits up for the OASIS in Ready Player One – Credit: Warner Bros. More

Here’s the official synopsis:

“[Ready Player One] is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world.”

“When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.”

‘Ready Player One’ stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, T.J. Miller, Hannah John-Kamen, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Steven Spielberg directed the film, based on a script by Ernest Cline, Eric Eason and Zak Penn.

‘Ready Player One’ heads to cinemas on 15 December 2017.

