Razzie Awards Founder On Event's History, Bill Cosby, and Oscars' 'Self-Importance'

By Patrick Shanley, The Hollywood Reporter

Since 1981, the Golden Raspberry Awards — or Razzies, as they are more commonly known — have “honored” the worst in film from each year.

Throughout its decades-long history, the Razzies have served as the anti-Oscars, recognizing the “worst that Hollywood has to offer.” Over the years, the awards show has grown in popularity and notoriety, lambasting both commercial flops and box-office successes that were panned by critics.

This year’s event features such nominees as “The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors” from Collateral Beauty for worst screen combo and Zack Snyder‘s infamously poorly received superhero flick, Batman v Superman, up for seven different categories, including worst actor for stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

Razzie founder, and self-proclaimed headRAZZberyy, John Wilson took some time out of his busy schedule leading up to the Razzies’ big night on Feb. 25 — Oscars’ eve — to speak to The Hollywood Reporter about the awards show’s history with stars such as Sylvester Stallone and Bill Cosby, its diverse assembly of voters, and that time director Uwe Boll called him an a–hole.

Razzies founder and president John Wilson (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) More

How’d the Razzies first come to be?

They grew out of a couple of things. I was raised in a family where one of the few nights we stayed up every year was to watch the Academy Awards, so I’m very familiar with them and their history. I think they are self-important enough that they are a fun target for satire. I have a quirky sense of humor and I see a lot of movies. The year I came up with it I happened to see for 99 cents, and I did want my money back, a double feature of the Village People in Can’t Stop the Music and Olivia Newton-John in Xanadu, and I remember driving home from the theater after they wouldn’t give me my money back and just off the top of my head I could name a dozen movies where if there were the opposite of an Oscar as a movie award would be contenders. The very first [Razzie Awards] was in my living room, we had a potluck dinner, we called people up to a cardboard podium, we had a script, it was very silly. The silly part of it we’ve tried to hang onto all these years.

Do most stars get that?

We’ve had a couple of slogans that we use, one of them being “Own Your Bad.” It’s better if you own up to it. The two best examples of that are Halle Berry’s speech and Sandra Bullock. They both took decidedly different tacks in addressing it. Halle Berry just had enormous fun at her own expense, and Sandra Bullock was kind of questioning whether we’d seen the film based on the grosses. We are the kids in the peanut gallery, having fun at some very famous, very elegant, very wealthy people. From our perspective, if you got paid millions of dollars to do something like Batman v Superman, you should be able to have a sense of humor. We’re not taking away your $10 million, we’re just saying “ha ha.”

Have a lot of people showed up over the years to accept their award? Who was the first to actually accept their Razzie in person?

Well, the first one to accept one, and he wasn’t at the ceremony but he flew us up to Lake Tahoe and arranged for Fox Television to make his Razzie out of Italian marble and 24 karat gold, was Bill Cosby. He had a wonderful attitude about it. I know he’s in a lot of trouble right now but our interaction with him was extremely positive. And then he decided that not enough people had seen him on Fox so he took those three statuettes over to the Tonight Show and laid them out across Johnny Carson’s desk and just went to town on the whole idea [of] Razzies. He was a great deal of fun to work with.

What year did you start officially holding the Razzies?

The historic reference that I like to make was the Academy Awards that were postponed [in 1981] because John Hinckley Jr. had shot Ronald Reagan. We’ve been around a while [laughs].

