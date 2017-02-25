Razzie Awards: 'Batman v Superman', 'Hillary's America' Top Winners

By and
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice dominated the 37th annual satirical awards show. The two films combined to “win” in every category except for worst supporting actress, which went to Kristen Wiig for her botoxed fashionista character in Zoolander No. 2.
Director Dinesh D’Souza’s anti-Hillary Clinton film took home four Razzies, including worst picture, beating out Batman v Superman, Gods of Egypt, Bad Grandpa, Zoolander No. 2 and Independence Day: Resurgence. D’Souza also earned himself personal honors for worst director and worst actor — D’Souza played himself in the film. D’Souza was a good sport about his “win”, recording a self-shot video in which he claimed the award, saying, “The reason you’re giving it to me is because you’re very upset that [Donald] Trump won.” The film’s lead actress, Becky Turner, also won worst actress for her portrayal of the former Democratic presidential candidate.
Not to be outdone, Zack Snyder’s superhero feud picture, Batman v Superman, also took home four awards. Stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill won worst onscreen combo as their titular supes, while Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor scored him a worst supporting actor Razzie. The film also won worst remake, ripoff or sequel, as it was a continuation of the DC cinematic universe following 2013’s Man of Steel. The film rounded out its “successes” with a worst screenplay win.
Not all the awards were given to lambaste the nominees’ work, however, as former 2014 worst supporting actor nominee, for the Expendables 3, Mel Gibson won the Razzie Redeemer award for his Oscar-nominated direction of Hacksaw Ridge.
The full winners list is below:
Worst Picture
WINNER Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
Watch a ‘Hillary’s America’ trailer:
Worst Actress
WINNER Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant
Worst Actor
WINNER Dinesh D’Souza (as himself), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Supporting Actress
WINNER Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2
Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence
Worst Supporting Actor
WINNER Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Nicolas Cage, Snowden
Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Screen Combo
WINNERS Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Director
WINNER Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
WINNER Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
Worst Screenplay
WINNER Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Razzie Redeemer Award
WINNER 2014 Worst Supporting Actor nominee Mel Gibson, for his Oscar-nominated direction of Hacksaw Ridge
Watch a ‘Batman v Superman trailer: