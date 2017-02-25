Razzie Awards: 'Batman v Superman', 'Hillary's America' Top Winners

By Kimberly Nordyke and Patrick Shanley, The Hollywood Reporter

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice dominated the 37th annual satirical awards show. The two films combined to “win” in every category except for worst supporting actress, which went to Kristen Wiig for her botoxed fashionista character in Zoolander No. 2.

Director Dinesh D’Souza’s anti-Hillary Clinton film took home four Razzies, including worst picture, beating out Batman v Superman, Gods of Egypt, Bad Grandpa, Zoolander No. 2 and Independence Day: Resurgence. D’Souza also earned himself personal honors for worst director and worst actor — D’Souza played himself in the film. D’Souza was a good sport about his “win”, recording a self-shot video in which he claimed the award, saying, “The reason you’re giving it to me is because you’re very upset that [Donald] Trump won.” The film’s lead actress, Becky Turner, also won worst actress for her portrayal of the former Democratic presidential candidate.

Not to be outdone, Zack Snyder’s superhero feud picture, Batman v Superman, also took home four awards. Stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill won worst onscreen combo as their titular supes, while Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor scored him a worst supporting actor Razzie. The film also won worst remake, ripoff or sequel, as it was a continuation of the DC cinematic universe following 2013’s Man of Steel. The film rounded out its “successes” with a worst screenplay win.

Not all the awards were given to lambaste the nominees’ work, however, as former 2014 worst supporting actor nominee, for the Expendables 3, Mel Gibson won the Razzie Redeemer award for his Oscar-nominated direction of Hacksaw Ridge.

The full winners list is below:

Worst Picture

WINNER Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Watch a ‘Hillary’s America’ trailer:





Worst Actress

WINNER Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day

Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant

Worst Actor

WINNER Dinesh D’Souza (as himself), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Supporting Actress

WINNER Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2

Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence

Worst Supporting Actor

WINNER Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Nicolas Cage, Snowden

Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Screen Combo

WINNERS Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Director

WINNER Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

WINNER Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

Worst Screenplay

WINNER Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad

Razzie Redeemer Award

WINNER 2014 Worst Supporting Actor nominee Mel Gibson, for his Oscar-nominated direction of Hacksaw Ridge

Watch a ‘Batman v Superman trailer:



