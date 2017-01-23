Razzie Awards 2017: 'Batman v Superman,' 'Zoolander' Sequel Top Nominations

By Kimberly Nordyke, The Hollywood Reporter

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is among the top nominees for the 37th annual Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, which spotlight the worst in film every year.

Calling the movie a “WTF comic-book battle royale,” Razzie organizers said the Ben Affleck–Henry Cavill film landed a total of eight nominations, including worst picture of 2016, where it will vie with Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, Independence Day: Resurgence, and Zoolander No. 2 for the honor.

Overall, Zoolander No. 2 (a “15-years-too-late sequel”) led the pack of nominees with a total of nine mentions, while other multiple nominees were Dirty Grandpa (six); Gods of Egypt, Hillary’s America, and Independence Day: Resurgence (five apiece); and Alice Through the Looking Glass (three).

Both Batman v Superman and Zoolander No. 2 also are nominated for worst remake, ripoff, or sequel. In addition, Affleck — who in 2015 won the “Razzie Redeemer” prize for making the transition from the critically drubbed Gigli to Oscar winner Argo and acclaimed Gone Girl — and Cavill are both up for worst actor and worst screen combo. The film also is nominated for worst screenplay and worst director for Zack Snyder.

Zoolander No. 2’s nominations include a worst actor mention for Ben Stiller, worst supporting actress for Kristen Wiig, worst supporting actor for Will Ferrell and Owen Wilson, and worst screen combo for Stiller and Wilson.

Other nominees include Dinesh D’Souza (as himself) for worst actor for the documentary Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party and Tyler Perry for worst actress (a category he won in 2014) for BOO! A Medea Halloween.

Gerard Butler (Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen) and Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa) also landed worst actor mentions, while the other worst actress nominees are Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), Julia Roberts (Mother’s Day), Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) in Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party; Naomi Watts (Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut-In); and Shailene Woodley (Divergent Series: Allegiant).

In addition to Affleck/Cavill and Stiller/Wilson, other worst screen combo nominees include: “Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals” from Gods of Egypt; Johnny Depp “and His Vomitously Vibrant Costume” from Alice Through the Looking Glass; “The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors” from Collateral Beauty; Perry and “That Same Old Worn Out Wig” from BOO! A Medea Halloween.

This year, the categories were expanded to six nominees each for the first time, organizers said.

“The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year’s 37th annual Razzie Awards is expanding the number of nominees from the usual five to an unprecedented six contenders in each of its nine worst achievement in film categories,” the group said in its press release.

“Winners” will be announced at a ceremony set for Feb. 25.

Nominees in all categories except for worst screen combo were selected by online votes from 1,014 voting Razzie members throughout 49 states and 23 countries. The worst screen combo nominees were chosen by votes from thousands of users at Rotten Tomatoes.

A complete list of nominations follows.

Worst Picture

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actor

Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt and London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza (as himself), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

Worst Actress

Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day

Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton), Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant and Shut-In

Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant

