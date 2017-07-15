Ray Romano joins Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman

Everybody loves Raymond…

And that includes Martin Scorsese.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old American actor and comedian has joined Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix film, ‘The Irishman’.

“Ray Romano, currently starring in the critically acclaimed hit The Big Sick, is reuniting with Martin Scorsese, signing on to join the high-wattage cast of The Irishman,” they revealed.

Ray Romano has previously worked with Scorsese on the HBO hit series ‘Vinyl’… but now it looks as though he’ll be teaming up with a handful of film legends for a more classic mob thriller.

“Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Bobby Cannavale are in various stages of dealmaking to board the pricey Netflix feature, which is based on the book by Charles Brandt, I Heard You Paint Houses: Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran and the Inside Story of the Mafia, the Teamsters, and the Final Ride by Jimmy Hoffa.”

Ray Romano snags a role in Martin Scorsese flick, The Irishman – Credit: Lionsgate More

And we even know who Romano will be playing.

“Romano will play Bill Bufalino, a Teamster lawyer with ties to the mob.”

Of course, the main player is De Niro – playing Frank Sheeran, a tough Irish hitman who reportedly carried out 25 mob murders including that of legendary Teamster head, Hoffa (played by Al Pacino in the movie).

Quite a difference from ‘Ice Age’ and ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’.

And we can’t wait to see how he steps up to the role.

‘The Irishman’ reportedly stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel and Bobby Cannavale.

Martin Scorsese will direct the film, based on a script by Steven Zaillian.

‘The Irishman’ heads to Netflix in 2018.

