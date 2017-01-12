'Raw' Red-Band Trailer: The Horror Movie That Made People Pass Out In Toronto (NSFW)

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

A new red band trailer is out for Raw — it’s free of dialogue but full of blood. Watch it below.

Written and directed by Julia Ducournau, the French-language coming-of-age film follows a vegetarian college student who discovers the pleasures of the flesh (in multiple ways) and slowly becomes a cannibal.

The Focus World title won the FIPRESCI Critics’ Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, where it made its world premiere without incident last year. However, multiple audience members passed out during a Midnight Madness screening of the horror film at the Toronto Film Festival.

Raw hits theaters March 10.

