Ranking the episodes of Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams

Electric Dreams, adapted from Philip K Dick’s short stories, was an anthology series offering a new take on a different science fiction concept each week. Tonight saw its sixth episode, concluding the series’ 2017 run – a further four episodes are scheduled for early next year. As with any anthology series, Electric Dreams had its highs and lows; here, then, is a ranking of each of the series’ six offerings so far.

6) Impossible Planet

Finding itself in the unfortunate last place position, it’s worth taking a moment to comment on what Impossible Planet did right. For much of the piece, Impossible Planet offers a nuanced consideration of the dichotomy between reality and illusion, brought to life with expert performances from Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong and Geraldine Chaplin, all in a haunting neon world.

However, its chief and, ultimately, damning flaw was in the ending – a rushed, confused conclusion, leaving it largely unclear as to what exactly was going on. Granted, that’s a bit of a gauche critique to make; demanding that science fiction overexplains everything often leads to a certain lowest common denominator style. But in this case, you can’t help but feel that it undercuts the entire piece – leaving it not just unsatisfying, but thematically incoherent.

5) Crazy Diamond

A science fiction heist starring Steve Buscemi of Spy Kids fame alongside Westworld’s Sidse Babett Knudsen. A bold and bright aesthetic, with the timeless ideas of artificial consciousness and identity (if anything can be called a running theme in Electric Dreams, it’s surely this – though it might perhaps be more accurate to say that’s a prevalent theme in Dick’s writing). A taught thriller.

Except that, when divorced from the performances and the visuals, the script itself was nothing particularly special in and of itself. Strong moments were scattered throughout, but in the end, when taken together it was all more than a little bit forgettable.

4) Human Is

The story of a cruel man who returns from battle a changed individual, Human Is feels like a story that should and would explore the human condition. Up to a point, it does – though it’s perhaps a mistake to understand this story as being about Bryan Cranston’s Silas. Rather, it’s about Essie Crane’s Vera, his wife – the story of a woman trapped in an emotionless marriage, and what she’s willing to do when things change for the better.

In some ways, it’s difficult to hold any particularly strong feelings about Human Is. It’s a perfectly fine and entertaining hour of television; entertaining, if not exactly compelling. Really, what it needed was more time – were it slower, able to function as a more deliberate character study, this piece may have proved more successful.

3) The Hood Maker

