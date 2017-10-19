Rami Malek debuts his Freddie Mercury tache in new Bohemian Rhapsody pic

Rami Malek has proved he’s got the Freddie Mercury poses totally down, but now we’ve got a proper full frontal of his tache.

And it really completes the look.

Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury (Twitter) More

The ‘Mr Robot’ star replaced early casting Ben Whishaw in the role – and Sacha Baron Cohen before that – but surely looks more like the legendary hellraiser and Queen frontman than both of them put together.

Director Bryan Singer has been dropping some pictures from the set of the movie this week, with one of Malek in leather trousers, fist aloft.





He also snapped the meta moment when the real-life Bryan May took a picture from the crowd, watching a younger version of himself.

That must feel weird.





Gwilym Lee is playing May in the movie, alongside band-members Roger Taylor (Ben Hardy) and John Deacon (Jospeh Mazzello).

Elsewhere, Aidan Gillen plays the band’s first manager John Reid, Tom Hollander plays their second and most enduring manager Jim Beach, and Mike Myers has a so-far unspecified role too.

The movie is due out in December, 2018.

