Rami Malek Cooks Dinner for His Captives in a Clip From 'Buster's Mal Heart' (Exclusive)

At the start of Buster’s Mal Heart, Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) is Jonah, a clean-cut family man who toils his days (and nights) away as a corporate stooge. So how does he become Buster, the bearded mountain man who survives the winter by breaking in to rural vacation homes he believes empty?

It’s all part of the mind trip the new thriller written and directed by Sarah Adina Smith (The Midnight Swim) takes viewers on.

In the exclusive clip above, Buster is on the hunt for a illicit holiday meal when he’s interrupted by the unexpected return of the elderly homeowners. Buster may have a rifle wrapped around his arm and a pose an immediate threat to the woman (the senile man thinks he’s Santa Claus), but he still prepares these good people some dinner.

Buster’s Mal Heart, which costars DJ Qualls, Kate Lyn Sheil, Toby Huss, and Lyn Shaye, is now playing in New York and Los Angeles. Watch the trailer:





