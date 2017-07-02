Quentin Tarantino engaged to Israeli singer Daniella Pick

Director Quentin Tarantino is engaged.

And that may come as a bit of a surprise to his fans.

According to The Times of Israel, the 54-year-old filmmaker has gotten engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Daniella Pick.

“Move over Gal Gadot, another Israeli woman is set to steal the Hollywood headlines: singer Daniela Pick has gotten engaged to boyfriend Quentin Tarantino,” they revealed. “The two met in 2009 when the filmmaker was in Israel to promote ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and have since led an on-again, off-again relationship.”

“However, the couple appears to have decided to settle down, with Hebrew media reporting Saturday that the two are officially engaged.”

Since the announcement, Daniella Pick has confirmed that the two are indeed engaged, in a statement to Ynet News.

“It’s true,” she confirmed. “We’re very happy and very excited.”

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick are engaged - Credit: WENN More

“Yes, there’s joy in our family,” said her father, Tzvika Pick. “They got engaged yesterday, we wished them Mazal Tov.”

Clearly, congratulations are in order…

But why is it such a big deal?

Well, Tarantino once revealed that he was unsure about ever getting married, and that he wanted to concentrate on his filmmaking career – something he referred to as his ‘Everest’.

“Here’s the thing. When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else,” he once told GQ. “It’s all about the movie. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way. The whole world can go to hell and burst into flames. I don’t care.”

Of course, this was way back in 2009, during the press rounds for ‘Inglorious Basterds’…

So, perhaps his views on marriage have changed a little since then.

“This is my life,” he added. “It’s Mount Everest. If you’re climbing Mount Everest, you’re not doing anything else. All your concerns, all the mundane things, family, any of that, it just disappears… goes away. It’s mist. It’s just nothing but the mountain, every single solitary day.

“I’m not saying that I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60. But I’ve made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.”

Does this mean Tarantino will be stepping away from the camera?

I can’t help thinking that’s not the case. More likely, he’s found more of a work-life balance in recent years.

Either way, huge congratulations to them both.

Let’s just hope he carries on making movies for many years to come.

