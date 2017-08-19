Producer Joel Silver sued over death of assistant

Joel Silver Sued for Wrongful Death by Family of Assistant Who Drowned in 2015

Hollywood producer Joel Silver is being taken to court on charges of wrongful death by the family of his late assistant Carmel Musgrove.

The 28-year old Musgrove had been in Bora Bora with the producer (whose credits include the ‘Predator,’ ‘Lethal Weapon,’ ‘Die Hard’ and ‘The Matrix’ franchises) in summer 2015 when she drowned in the early hours of 19 August 2015.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, French authorities ruled that “overconsumption of alcohol, consumption of cocaine, fatigue caused by overwork,” plus “heat stroke” and “a midnight swim during unfavourable weather conditions” were all factors in her drowning.

Mugrove’s body was found on the banks of a nearby lagoon after more than a day of searching.

The lawsuit, filed in the LA County Superior Court on Friday, alleges that Martin Herold, Silver’s chef, gave Musgrove the cocaine in question, and argue that “the Silver Defendants, themselves or through their agents, committed wrongful acts by furnishing Carmel with excessive amounts of alcohol, furnishing her with cocaine, creating excessive fatigue by requiring performance of work functions during the Silver’s [sic] family vacation.”

The late Carmel Musgrove, assistant of Joel Silver who drowned in 2015 (credit: Instagram)

Silver has not commented on the lawsuit at present, but following Musgrove’s death in 2015 his representatives issued an official statement declaring “Joel Silver, his family and his staff are devastated by the passing of Carmel Musgrove. Carmel was a dear friend and respected colleague with a very bright future ahead of her. They will all miss her dearly.”

The lawsuit can be read in full here.

