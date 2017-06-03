Priyanka Chopra wants the lead in Joss Whedon's Batgirl

Priyanka Chopra thinks it would be “so cool” to play Batgirl – and who are we to argue? (Credit: WENN/DC Comics)

Priyanka Chopra admits she has her sights on the superhero genre, and there’s one role in particular she’s eager to play: DC’s ‘Batgirl.’

Speaking to OK!, the 34-year old Indian actress – currently in cinemas as the villain of ‘Baywatch’ – says, “my dream part is, now that I’m working in America, I definitely want to do a superhero part. When I think of American movies, they’ve had superheroes for aeons right?

“So I definitely want to play a superhero and I want to have an interesting super power. Batgirl would be so cool!”

There is of course a lot of buzz around Batgirl at present, since it was announced in March that Joss Whedon (‘Avengers Assemble,’ ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’) has signed on at Warner Bros to write and direct a movie about the DC superheroine, as part of the DC Extended Universe.

A rumour quickly surfaced that actress Lindsey Morgan was in contention for the title role, but nothing more has been heard on the matter since.

The late Yvonne Craig, the original Batgirl from TV’s ‘Batman’ (credit: Warner Bros) More

Batgirl is the alter ego of Barbara Gordon, daughter of Batman ally Commissioner Gordon, who dons her own batsuit to aid in the fight against crime in Gotham.

The character originally appeared in the 1966 ‘Batman’ TV series, portrayed by the late Yvonne Craig. Later, Alicia Silverstone took the role in the much-maligned 1997 movie ‘Batman and Robin.’

As might be ascertained from the Lindsey Morgan rumour, it has been heavily speculated that, in a diversion from the comics, ‘Batgirl’ might cast a woman of colour in the role. This wouldn’t be a first, as Rosario Dawson voiced the character in this year’s ‘Lego Batman Movie.’

Batgirl’s most recent big screen appearance, as voiced by Rosario Dawson in ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ (credit: Warner Bros) More

However, while Chopra’s ethnicity needn’t be an issue, at 34 she might be a little old for the part, particularly if, as reports have claimed, the film will be largely modelled on the recent New 52 DC Comics run of ‘Batgirl’ from writer Gail Simone.

This is not to say there aren’t plenty of other comic book roles Chopra might be suitable for; for instance, might she be a good fit to play Catwoman alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in ‘Gotham City Sirens’?

No release date has been announced for ‘Batgirl’ at present, although it is rumoured that Warner Bros/DC intend to get into production before the sequel to their current big screen release ‘Wonder Woman.’

Before then, Joss Whedon is overseeing final reshoots and post-production on the next DCEU movie ‘Justice League,’ in UK cinemas 17 November. Whedon replaces director Zack Snyder, who has withdrawn from the project following the tragic death of his daughter.

Read More:

Wonder Woman: 10 differences between movie & comics

Tom Cruise reveals Top Gun sequel title

Dwayne Johnson rumoured for The Wolf Man reboot



