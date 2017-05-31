Priyanka Chopra trolled for 'showing legs' to Indian prime minister

Chopra… criticised for showing legs during a meeting with the Indian prime minister – Credit: Facebook

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been slammed online for ‘disrespecting’ Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, after wearing a dress which showed her legs for a meeting with him.

The 34-year-old Indian-born star of the new ‘Baywatch’ film was in Berlin promoting the movie, while Modi was also in the city on government business.

Posting a shot of her with Modi on her social media accounts, she quickly began receiving abuse for her choice of attire.

But others were also quick to jump to her defence.

She later hit back too on her Instagram page, posting a picture of her with her mother, both showing their legs.





‘Baywatch’ is out now across the UK.

