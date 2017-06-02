Priyanka Chopra slammed for posting selfies at Berlin's Holocaust memorial

‘Baywatch’ star Priyanka Chopra has been slated for posting selfies on social media from her visit to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.

Chopra was in town promoting the movie reboot of the 90s TV show this week, along with co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and David Hasselhoff, a household name in Germany.

Taking time out to visit the memorial, she posted a picture of herself, looking into the camera and wearing sunglasses, with the caption ‘Holocaust memorial #Berlin’.

(Credit: Instagram) More

Another picture of herself and her brother Siddarth was captioned: “There is such an eerie silence here.”

(Credit: Instagram) More

The posts – now deleted, but, of course, screen-grabbed – did not go down at all well.

Is it respectable for @priyankachopra to be taking selfies at the #Holocaust Memorial? pic.twitter.com/BKPpJOAsE7 — Sara Muzzammil (@SaraMuzzammil) May 30, 2017





Oh lord. Did Priyanka Chopra really take a selfie at the holocaust memorial? What sort of an insensitive crazy person does that? — Nupur (@UnSubtleDesi) June 1, 2017





@priyankachopra hope you had fun clicking selfies at the Holocaust memorial!!! — Udta_Poonja (@VikramPoonja) May 31, 2017





Why is it okay for @priyankachopra to take selfies at the #Berlin #holocaust #memorial? She isn't striking yoga poses & all that but really? — Monpasha ️‍ (@moomeep) May 30, 2017





Priyanka Chopra took selfies at the Holocaust memorial.. is this a another attention seeking stunt ??? Shouldn't have done that .. — sahil (new acc ) (@DeepikasWarrior) May 31, 2017





It’s the second time she’s found herself in hot water over social media posts in almost as many days.

Earlier this week, she was heavily criticised for showing her legs during an impromptu meeting with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, also in Berlin.





Posting a picture of the pair on her Instagram page, she was soon trolled by fans who found her choice of attire inappropriate.

However, she was also defended by many others too.

She later posted a rebuke – a picture of herself with her mother, also showing off her legs.





Read More:

Adam Wingard to direct Godzilla Vs Kong

Wonder Woman faces ban in Lebanon

Aladdin: Little Mix star up for Jasmine role



