Princess Leia will be a 'mentor' to Poe in tear-jerking Star Wars 8 storyline

Fisher… her plotline in The Last Jedi won’t leave a dry eye in the house – Credit: Lucasfilm

Carrie Fisher’s swansong in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is set to be a proper tear-jerker, according to Oscar Isaac and the movie’s writer-director Rian Johnson.

The actor, who plays rebel resistance fighter Poe Dameron, has explained that his character becomes something of a surrogate son to the general, what with the absence of her real son, Kylo Ren (who, of course, killed his father/Leia’s husband Han Solo in ‘The Force Awakens’).

“Poe is in some ways a surrogate son for Leia. But also I think she sees in him the potential for a truly great leader of the Resistance and beyond,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Poe’s arc is one of evolving from a heroic soldier to a seasoned leader, to see beyond the single-mindedness of winning the battle to the larger picture of the future of the galaxy.

“I think Leia knows she won’t be around forever and she, with tough love, wants to push Poe to be more than the badass pilot, to temper his heroic impulses with wisdom and clarity.”

(Credit: Lucasfilm) More

Johnson added: “Her character to some degree or another has been defined by loss through this whole saga, starting with the loss of her home planet [Alderaan in 1977’s A New Hope].

“She’s just taken hit after hit, and she’s borne it, and she focuses on moving forward and the task at hand.

“There’s no way that we could’ve known this would’ve been the last Star Wars movie [Fisher] would be in, so it’s not like we made the film thinking that we were bringing closure to the character.

“But watching the film, there’s going to be a very emotional reaction to what she does in this movie.”

It’s due out on December 15.

Read More:

McConaughey addresses ‘leaning’ meme

Daft extras who ruined their moment

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split



