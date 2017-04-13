Princess Leia, Rey, Jyn, Ahsoka Headline New 'Star Wars' Female-Focused Animated Shorts

Princess Leia and Wicket take cover behind a tree in Forces of Destiny. She will be voiced by Shelby Young ( American Horror Story). (Credit: Lucasfilm)

The Last Jedi won’t be the first new Star Wars screen project to arrive in 2017.

This summer, Lucasfilm will begin rolling out Star Wars Forces of Destiny, a series of original animated shorts set in that galaxy far, far away and focusing on the franchise’s roster of female heroes, led by Princess Leia, Rey, Jyn Erso, The Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, and Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels, with each installment narrated by Maz Kanata and featuring John Williams’s seminal soundtrack.

Watch a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of Forces of Destiny:

The first of these micro-stories, “BB-8 Bandits,” will be unveiled at Star Wars Celebration. The short shows Rey (voiced by Daisy Ridley) deftly avoiding a trap by Teedo (the Jakku scavenger who scoops up BB-8 in the early moments of The Force Awakens) while taking her droid pal to Niima Outpost.

All of the episodes will be considered canonical to the Star Wars universe, with some riffing on story lines ultimately cut from the movies. For example, “Beasts of Echo Base” riffs on deleted scenes from The Empire Strikes Back and finds Leia, Chewbacca, R2-D2, and C-3PO trying to prevent a Wampa incursion at the Rebel headquarters on Hoth. Another, called “Tracker Trouble,” takes place aboard the Millennium Falcon as it heads towards Maz Kanata’s castle. Rey, Finn (voiced by John Boyega), and BB-8 desperately scramble to find a homing device installed by Unkar Plutt — which informs a scene in The Force Awakens novelization (and was featured among the outtakes on the DVD/Blu-ray) where the Jakku kingpin tracks the Falcon to Maz’s place for a disarming confrontation with Chewbacca.

Rey to the rescue in "BB-8 Bandits." (Credit: Lucasfilm)

“The movies tell these epic heroes’ journeys, big pieces of mythology,” Carrie Beck, VP of Lucasfilm Story and Animation and a producer of Forces of Destiny, told Yahoo Movies during a pre-Celebration briefing this week. “For this, we thought these stories could tell those moments of everyday heroism… the kind of stories that would be appropriate over two to three minutes.”

Beck says that new and casual fans will be able to enjoy the shorts without having Wookieepedia-level knowledge of the space opera. “But if you know anything about the Star Wars franchise, these stories are additive. They tell you a piece you don’t already know and give you additional expression of some of your favorite characters.” She also promises that the shorts will be “authentic.”

Jyn Erso stares down some Stormtroopers in Forces of Destiny (Credit: Lucasfilm)

“These characters are going to be treated just the same as they would in movies and television,” Beck explained. “There won’t be into any false social construct. These are their stories that are true to them on their moment on the Star Wars timeline.”

Lucasfilm Animation has produced an initial run of 16 shorts, which will premiere on Disney’s YouTube channel beginning in July and then will be compiled into a two-part TV special on the Disney Channel this fall, helping to build momentum toward The Last Jedi‘s December premiere.

In addition to Ridley and Boyega, film stars Felicity Jones (Jyn) and Lupita Nyong’o (Maz) will reprise their roles, as will key talent from Clone Wars and Rebels, including Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka), Tiya Sicar (Sabine), and Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla). Several of the actors are expected to join Beck and fellow producer Dave Filoni (who also shepherded Clone Wars and Rebels) for the Heroines of Star Wars panel at Celebration on Friday, which will serve as a kick-off for Forces of Destiny.

