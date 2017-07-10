Princess Leia, Han Solo Immortalized in These 'Star Wars' Comic-Con Statues (Exclusive)

A short time from now (10 days to be exact), in a galaxy far, far away (OK, maybe not that far) San Diego Comic-Con will open its doors to proud nerds from around the globe, ourselves included. The four-day fan fest will be packed with sneak peeks at the hottest movies, TV shows, comics, and games in the pipeline; appearances by A-list stars making the trek down the 405 from Hollywood; and tricked-out booths loaded with drool-worthy merchandise that won’t be sold anywhere else ever again. With Star Wars in the midst of its 40th-anniversary year — and with The Last Jedi on the horizon — there will be plenty of merchandise celebrating the space saga. And Yahoo Movies has your exclusive look at two of the best Star Wars items that will be available to attendees: the “Holographic Princess Leia Collector’s Gallery Statue” and the “Han Solo Ralph McQuarrie Concept Series Mini-Bust.” Both limited-edition statues will be sold by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Fans in their most desperate hour can recreate the seminal “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi” scene from Star Wars: A New Hope with the Leia statue. The 12-inch 1:8-scale statue, which will sell for $140, features a light-up function for full holographic effect along with a film-appropriate sound clip. Gentle Giant Ltd. created only 770 of the statues as a tribute to the movie’s 1977 release.

And what would Leia be without her Han? The $120 mini-bust of the Star Wars scoundrel is based on an early concept design by the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and, armed with a lightsaber, headgear, and mean beard, is a far cry from the Harrison Ford edition. The 1:6-scale 9 ½-inch bust is hand-cast, hand-painted, and hand-numbered, and limited to 750 pieces.