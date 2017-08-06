    Princess Leia Had a PhD, and ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Wondering Why She Didn’t Get More Respect

    Michael Nordine

    Princess Leia was a pretty impressive person, not that she always got credit for it. Her credentials became even more imposing to a lot of people this weekend when it became more widely known that, among her other accomplishments, Leia completed a PhD by the time she was 19. The revelation came courtesy of Becca Harrison, who shared George Lucas’ 2004 commentary from “A New Hope.”

    Here’s the passage in question:

    “Young, nineteen, the same age as what Luke was supposed to be, but instead of being kind of an idealistic naive farm boy from the far reaches of the netherlands, she’s like a very sophisticated, urbanized rule, a Senator, so she’s a politician, she’s accomplished, she’s graduated, got her PhD at nineteen and she rules people and is in charge. [I needed an actress] who could be younger and play with a lot of authority…and push these guys around.”

    As you might expect, people are having pretty strong reactions to the news: 

     

     

     

     

     

