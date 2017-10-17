Prince William reveals Prince George's favourite film

Prince William has revealed which movie Prince George likes to watch on his downtime, when he’s not being third in line to the throne.

While taking part in a charity engagement on a vintage British Pullman steam train, the Duke of Cambridge was grilled by a young fella about Prince George of Cambridge’s viewing habits.

Pleasingly, they’re pretty classic, not to mention quite apt, all things considered.

“He quite likes The Lion King, we’ve watched that a few times,” he said.

“We’ve watched Octonauts several times, he has watched some Lego movies as well, so he’s watched a lot of things like that.”

We should employ this kid @SkyNews …he got #PrinceWilliam to reveal that #princegeorge likes to watch the Lion King pic.twitter.com/bzdVhwqa1I — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 16, 2017





Which Octonaut is his favourite, or which Lego character for that matter, remains under wraps, however, according to William ‘trying to keep him off the television is hard work’.

Rumour has it that the Duke of Cambridge’s favourite movie of all time is ‘The Italian Job’, but with some of Michael Caine’s fruitier language on display, it might be a while until father and son sit down to it together.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed back in 2012 that Prince Charles is a massive Wallace and Gromit fan.

“[They] are his favourite people in the world,” she added.

Sorry, Wills.

Read more:

James Corden apologises for Harvey Weinstein jokes

Beetlejuice sequel inches closer with new writer

Title revealed for new Daniel Day-Lewis movie



