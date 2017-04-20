President Trump Got Cut From ‘Scent of a Woman’ After Demanding a Part

It turns out that Donald Trump really wanted to be in Scent of a Woman, and he was prepared to do what it took to make that happen. Actor Chris O’Donnell was on Conan to talk about his show NCIS: Los Angeles, and the topic turned to his first big movie.

The film starred O’Donnell and Al Pacino, and he discussed what happened when they wanted to film at the Plaza hotel in New York City. “We got new pages given to us one day when we were filming [at] the Plaza hotel — which I guess Trump owned at the time,” O’Donnell said. “It said we’re doing a scene with Donald Trump, and it explained to us in that in order for us to film at the Plaza we had a little walk-on part for Trump and [ex-wife] Marla [Maples].”

At the end of the day, though, Trump’s hopes were dashed, as his scene got cut out of the movie. Trump’s other acting credits include such gems as Horrorween, The Pickle, and Ghosts Can’t Do It.

