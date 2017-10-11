The Predator gets a ‘shocking’ new poster

‘The Predator’ just got its first teaser poster.

And it’s rather striking…

The new image appeared online via Instagram, while the poster was officially unveiled by 20th Century Fox at the Brand Licensing Expo in London… But while the new poster looks pretty cool, it doesn’t exactly tell us much about the movie.

Here it is in all its glory:





As you can see, the poster draws the outline of the iconic Predator in lightning… and it’s rather cool, albeit a little cheesy, too.

It’s a neat first glimpse at the upcoming ‘Predator’ sequel. Most importantly, it subtly hints at the film’s new urban setting – the lightning striking above a (presumably) crowded cityscape.

And this was only recently confirmed.

‘The Predator’ aims to revitalise the ailing franchise, with Jake Busey said to be playing the son of Peter Keyes – a role played by Jake’s father, Gary Busey, in ‘Predator 2’. But sadly, it looks as though Arnold Schwarzenegger won’t be back.

And we’ve already had our first glimpse of the cast:

Stone killers with serious acting chops — but which of them will be chopped… by THE PREDATOR? (See what I did there?) pic.twitter.com/H5lOw2K5vy — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) March 9, 2017





Will ‘The Predator’ be able to channel the magic of the first movie?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘The Predator’ stars Jake Busey, Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Jacob Tremblay, Edward James Olmos, Thomas Jane, Sterling K. Brown, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Shane Black directed the film, based on a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker.

‘The Predator’ heads to cinemas on 3 August 2018.

