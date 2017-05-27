Power Rangers star targeted in murder plot at Phoenix Comic Con

Ay-Yi-Yi!

Original ‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank has had a bit of a close shave, as a lone gunman headed to Phoenix Comic Con with the intention of killing him.

A heavily-armed man – identified as 31-year-old Matthew Sterling – arrived at the convention on Thursday claiming to be ‘The Punisher’… with a plan to kill numerous ‘bad’ cops as well as the original Green Ranger, who was appearing at the comic con.

Thankfully, he was picked up by police before anyone was hurt.

According to a police statement, the would-be-attacker has since been charged with attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, wearing body armour during the commission of a felony, resisting arrest, and carrying a weapon in a prohibited place.

Charged with Attempted Murder, Matthew Sterling, 31

And it sounds like he was packing quite an arsenal.

Court records reveal that Matthew Sterling was carrying two 45-caliber handguns, a .454-caliber handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, a combat knife, pepper spray, and throwing stars at the time of his arrest.

But why did he want to kill the Green Ranger?

It’s unclear why Sterling took umbrage against Jason David Frank, despite his claims that he previously stabbed the Green Ranger in a separate altercation.

Those claims seem to be entirely fabricated.

The original Green Ranger, Jason David Frank

“I don’t know this individual, but I will pray for him,” said Frank in an interview with Fox News, adding that the alleged stabbing never took place. “I think if you mention ‘stabbed’, and I haven’t been stabbed, the story speaks for itself.”

According to Maricopa County Deputy Attorney Ed Leiter, the man was also planning to attack a number of other individuals, whose identities have not been released.

“He exhibited a dramatic threat to the community beyond police officers, beyond Jason David Frank,” he explained. “A number of other people were referenced as possible targets or people he wanted to kill.”

Following the incident, Jason David Frank issued a statement to his fans… and it seems he’s entirely fine, if a little shaken.

“You will start hearing stuff on social media,” he explained. “I’m fine. I’m okay. Love y’all… Things could’ve been worse. But it wasn’t. You know, everyone is safe, things are okay, and it’s a great thing.”

Jason David Frank appeared in the original ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ as the Green Ranger, and recently made a cameo appearance in the ‘Power Rangers’ reboot.

‘Power Rangers’ stars Dacre Montgomery, RJ Cyler, Ludi Lyn, Becky G and Naomi Scott alongside Bryan Cranston, Bill Hader and Elizabeth Banks.

Dean Israelite directed the film based on a script by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Michele Mulroney, and Kieran Mulroney.

‘Power Rangers’ opened in cinemas on 24 March 2017.

