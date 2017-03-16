'Power Rangers' Preview Clip: Test Drive Is More Than a Little Rocky for Mighty Morpher In Training

As any parent knows, it’s nerve-wracking to watch your teenager take his or her first solo spin in the family vehicle. Now just imagine if your fledgling Dale Earnhardt Jr. was piloting a giant robot instead of a souped-up sedan. That’s why kids will chuckle — and adults will cringe — at the just-released clip from Power Rangers (watch it below), the upcoming big-screen reboot of the popular kiddie franchise, which has been mightily morphin’ through multiple TV and film incarnations since 1993.

The ranger behind the wheel of this multi-legged metal wrecking machine is Zack, a.k.a. the Black Ranger (Ludi Lin). He’s one of five teens recruited to battle Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) by suiting up in super-cool power suits and showing off some serious martial arts training. But first, they’ve got to master the new toys at their disposal, a learning process aided by robot Alpha 5 (voiced by Bill Hader), who’s tasked with whipping this new crew of Power Rangers into fighting shape. Based on Zack’s out-of-control test drive, poor Alpha 5’s got a lot of work on his hands.

Read More: