'Power Rangers': 'It's Morphin' Time' for New Team in Full Trailer

There are few projects from the ‘90s cheesier than the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the color-coded kids TV show that melded clips from a Japanese series with newly shot footage starring a group of bland American kids. Reimagining that corny franchise for the big screen as a serious, grittier CGI-heavy blockbuster has always seemed a tall order, and more than a bit ridiculous. And yet, here we are with Power Rangers set for an early spring release. And from the looks of its brand-new trailer (watch it above), it’ll be, well, more or less what we all might have expected.

The tease gives us a good idea of how the film’s five every-teens wind up becoming heroic do-gooders — the answer being, in a manner unbelievably similar to the beginning of Josh Trank’s Chronicle. Bestowed with enhanced capabilities, they’re soon informed by Bryan Cranston’s giant-headed Zordon — who lives in an underground spaceship — that they’ve been chosen to assume the role of Power Rangers. Cue “It’s Morphin Time” and some shots of Elizabeth Banks wreaking havoc as scary alien baddie Rita Repulsa, all culminating with a big-city showdown between the Rangers and a giant gold monster that boasts a distinctly old-school Godzilla-grade vibe.

We only get a quick glimpse of Alpha 5, Zordon’s comic-relief robot sidekick voiced here by Bill Hader, as this Power Rangers promo seems primarily interested in selling the movie as an action-packed superhero-ish origin story. To see if director Dean Israelite and Co. have faithfully updated their source material for the 21st century, look for Power Rangers in theaters on March 24.

