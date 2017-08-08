Poster lands for Armando Iannucci's star-studded The Death of Stalin

The first poster has arrived for ‘In The Loop’ and ‘The Thick Of It’ director Armando Iannucci’s next project ‘The Death of Stalin’.

Ahead of the first trailer, due this week, it showcases the deeply impressive ensemble that the British director – also responsible for hit US comedy ‘Veep’ – has pulled together.

It comprises Jason Isaacs, Steve Buscemi, Olga Kurylenko, Rupert Friend, Andrea Riseborough, Jeffrey Tambor, Paddy Considine, Michael Palin and stage legend Simon Russell Beale, along with Paul Whitehouse and Richard Brake.

So says the synopsis: “There are many theories and conspiracies surrounding the passing of Joseph Stalin in 1953. The Death Of Stalin is a darkly comic interpretation of what ‘might have happened’ and the power struggle that ensued immediately afterwards.”

Based on a French comic book, it tells the story of the ‘two days of fierce competition for the supreme power, two days that encapsulated all the insanity, the perversity and the inhumanity of totalitarianism’ following the Soviet Union leader’s death from a stroke.

It’s due out in the UK on October 20.

