Portraits of Dizzee Rascal, Sir Trevor McDonald and Naomi Campbell to go on display

Some of Britain’s most successful black musicians, actors, politicians, models and sports stars are to be celebrated by a major display at the National Portrait Gallery.

Portraits of 37 black Britons at their height of their achievements – from Naomi Campbell to Sir Trevor McDonald to Dizzee Rascal – were acquired by the gallery to be displayed run next year.

Naomi Campbell (NPG/Simon Frederick/PA) More

It is the gallery’s largest acquisition of portraits of Afro-Caribbean sitters and features Line Of Duty star Thandie Newton, singer Laura Mvula, ex-footballer Les Ferdinand, musician Tinie Tempah and recently appointed editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful.

Edward Enninful (NPG/Simon Frederick/PA) More

Labour MP Chuka Umunna, Olympic gold-medallist Denise Lewis and comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry are also included in the line-up.

Simon Frederick, who photographed the individuals for BBC Two documentary Black Is The New Black, donated the entire portfolio to the gallery.

Laura Mvula (NPG/Simon Frederick/PA) More

The display will also portraits of Homeland actor David Harewood, former children’s laureate Malorie Blackman, Lord Bill Morris, the first black leader of a major trade union, and John Sentamu, Britain’s first black Archbishop.

The photographs join the National Portrait Gallery’s primary collection and will be the subject of a major display in November 2018.

Read More