Police to investigate three further allegations against Harvey Weinstein

Three further sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein have been made to British police, sources have confirmed.

The fresh complaints, from one alleged victim, relate to incidents in 2010, 2011 and 2015, in Westminster and Camden.

It takes the total number of allegations being investigated by the Metropolitan Police to four, after Merseyside Police passed a complaint dating back to the late 1980s to Scotland Yard earlier in the week.

The latest allegations, made to police on Saturday, came as more British women came forward saying they were raped by Weinstein.

Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony has told the Metropolitan Police she was attacked by the movie mogul in her London home in the late 1980s, while another unnamed former Miramax employee said he raped her in the basement flat of his London offices in around 1992.

The woman, who is granted automatic anonymity as an alleged sex offences victim, said she has only confided in her husband about the attack within the last few days.

The woman, who said she chewed raw garlic and wore tatty clothes to repel Weinstein, told The Mail on Sunday: “Even after all these years, I can still wake up screaming.

“I wanted the opportunity to speak out, but I just couldn’t see how.”

The fresh allegations follow several made by actresses in the US against Weinstein – four of rape and more than 30 of sexual harassment – and come as the organisation behind the Oscars expelled Weinstein.

