Police called after ‘family dispute’ at home of Harvey Weinstein’s daughter

Officers were called after a “family dispute” at the home of Harvey Weinstein’s daughter on Wednesday as the scandal surrounding the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul continued.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed they were called to reports of a “disturbance” at the house but said no crime had been committed. Weinstein was not there when officers arrived.

An LAPD spokesman said: “At 10.37am Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of North Kilkea Drive at the house of Harvey Weinstein’s daughter and were there for a disturbance call.

“Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. It was revealed that there was no crime and it was a family dispute. Officers then left the scene.”

Harvey Weinstein apologised for his behaviour following allegations published in the New York Times

The incident follows a string of sexual harassment allegations being levelled against Weinstein from women who worked with him.

British actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne was the latest star to speak out on Wednesday.

She claimed Weinstein made advances towards her in a hotel room after asking her to kiss another woman.

In a statement posted on Instagram she said she was left feeling “very powerless and scared” when he invited her to his hotel room.

Cara Delevingne has spoken out against Harvey Weinstein

She said: “I was so hesitant about speaking out….I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong.

“I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

Spectre actress Lea Seydoux also joined the ranks of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, saying she had to defend herself after the director allegedly jumped on her and tried to kiss her.

The French actress, who won the Palme d’Or at Cannes for Blue Is The Warmest Colour, said the movie mogul stared at her “as if I was a piece of meat”.

Lea Seydoux wrote in the Guardian about her alleged experiences with Weinstein

