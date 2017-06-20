Police arrest Miles Teller for public intoxication, Teller says otherwise

Teller… has denied he was arrested, while San Diego Police insist he was – Credit: AP

Miles Teller has denied press reports – and now police reports – that he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication during a visit to San Diego last weekend.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Whiplash’ star did say that he was ‘detained’ by police but not charged with a crime, and not arrested.

However, the San Diego Police Department appears to have a slightly different angle on the story.

Officer Billy Hernandez of the SDPD told the LA Times that Teller was out with friends in the Pacific Beach area when he was spotted ‘swinging from side to side, slurring words and had bloodshot eyes’.

When detained for evaluation, Hernandez said that Teller lost his balance and almost fell into the street, at which point he was arrested ‘based on him not being able to care for his own safety’.

Hernandez then says he was taken to a ‘detox centre’ to sober up, but was ‘uncooperative with staff’ and later rejected, at which point he was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, booked and detained for four hours before being released on bail.

Teller has denied that he was ‘arrested’, tweeting:

Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested I was detained bc there was no evidence to charge me with a crime. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017





Don't believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) June 19, 2017





However, the officer doubled down on his account of events, adding in a second interview to the LA Times: “He was arrested and he was booked. He was in jail.”

