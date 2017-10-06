Pokémon The Movie: I Choose You launch trailer
The prelude story of Ash and Pikachu’s iconic friendship has already captivated audiences in Japan, reaching the top of the charts in its opening weekend where the Pokémon franchise first began. Now, The Pokémon Company International, CinEvents, and Fathom Events bring the highly anticipated new animated feature film Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! to movie theaters on Sunday, November 5, at 12:55 P.M., and Monday, November 6, at 7 P.M. (all local times).
907