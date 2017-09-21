Poirot is on the case in new Murder On The Orient Express trailer

All aboard the Orient Express.

Hercule Poirot is back, bringing his most iconic case to the big screen.

Starring Kenneth Branagh as the iconic detective, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ promises new twists in the classic Agatha Christie whodunnit. And with the likes of Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, and Johnny Depp on board, it looks as though this all-star adaptation is going to be quite a film.

Twelve suspects. One victim.

And only one man can get to the bottom of it all…

– Murder On The Orient Express Promises Fresh Twist

– First Look At Murder On The Orient Express Cast

– Judi Dench Grills Daisy Ridley With Star Wars Questions

Here’s the official synopsis:

“What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.”

Agatha Christie’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ is one of the most famous detective novels of all time… and with David Suchet famously depicting the moustachioed detective, Kenneth Branagh is stepping into some pretty big shoes.

Still, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ looks like a stylish take on a classic tale.

And it might be exactly the kind of movie we need in the midst of all those superhero films.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ stars Kenneth Branagh, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

Kenneth Branagh directed the film based on a script by Michael Green.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ is in cinemas from 3 November 2017.

– Angelina Jolie Turns Down Murder On The Orient Express

– Johnny Depp Joins Murder On The Orient Express

– Ben Affleck To Direct Agatha Christie Adaptation