Platoon reunion for Charlie Sheen, Johnny Depp and Kevin Dillon

Platoon… reunion of Depp, Sheen and Dillon to celebrate 30 years since the release of the classic Vietnam movie – Credit: Instagram

It’s been a while since they were all ‘in the sh*t’, to use Vietnam war parlance, but these former on-screen servicemen still have that bond that being in front of a camera gives you.

‘Platoon’ stars Charlie Sheen, Johnny Depp and Kevin Dillon all got together at Depp’s house in the Hollywood Hills yesterday evening, and took a snap to commemorate.

It was to celebrate 30 years since the release of Oliver Stone’s devastating classic, in which Sheen played the naïve, but eminently quotable Private Taylor to Kevin Dillon’s vicious killer Bunny.

Depp had a smaller part in the movie, as young recruit Lerner, his first major film role.

Posting the shot, ‘Entourage’ star Dillon captioned: “#platoon 30 year #reunion last night at #johnnydepp house #goodtimes @charliesheen.”





The movie, release in 1987, won a slew of Oscars for Stone, including the coveted Best Picture.

It also helped propel both Depp and Sheen towards stardom – prior to that, Depp had appeared in just a handful of movies, including ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ and teen sex comedy ‘Private Resort’.

Sheen, meanwhile, had only a few small roles under his belt too, most notably the delinquent teenager at the police station in ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ the previous year.

