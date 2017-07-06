Pixar's 'Coco' to World Premiere at Mexico's Morelia Film Festival on Oct. 20

By John Hecht, The Hollywood Reporter

Pixar’s latest animated picture Coco will aptly make its world premiere in Morelia, a Mexican city famous for its Day of the Dead celebrations.

The movie is set to open the Morelia International Film Festival on Oct. 20, several weeks ahead of Day of the Dead festivities.

Among the voice talent in the Mexico-set Coco is Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), whose touring documentary film festival Ambulante collaborates with the Morelia Film Festival. Garcia Bernal also makes Mexican feature films with producing partner Diego Luna (Rogue One) under the Canana Films banner.

Edward James Olmos and Alanna Ubach (Meet the Fockers) also voice roles in the Pixar film, a comedy about a boy who journeys to the land of the dead.

Oscar winner Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) co-directed and co-wrote Coco with Adrian Molina (Monsters University). The filmmakers visited the colonial city of Morelia to do research for the film.

“Coco is the first Pixar movie inspired by the lovely people, the beautiful traditions, and the culture of Mexico, so we are honored to have the opportunity to launch it there first,” said Molina.

Morelia, one of Mexico’s top film festivals, is set to run Oct. 20-29. Competition titles will be announced later.

