Disney Dates New Animated Film — Possible 'Planes' Sequel — for April 2019

UPDATED: Disney dated a new animated movie for April 12, 2019, at the D23 Expo on Friday afternoon.

John Lasseter, who walked onstage with a t-shirt cannon in hand that launched Hawaiian shirts at eventgoers, made the announcement at the Pixar and Walt Disney Animation panel.

“It is harder to think of a title than it is to get to space,” the Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Disneytoon Studios chief creative officer said about the untitled Disneytoonfilm, which may be a sequel to the studio’s 2013 pic Planes.

Lasseter then showed the audience in Anaheim, Calif., a scene of rough footage from the movie, which he called “Speed Test,” that showed two militaryjets zooming through a rocky landscape. An evil-looking third plane, a Blackbird, then swooped down from space and grazed the side of one of the planes.

Planes grossed $239.3 million worldwide, including $90.3 million at the domestic box office, four years ago. A spinoff of Pixar’s Cars franchise, it was the first film in a planned Planes trilogy.

“Today we’re going to show you things that no one has seen outside the walls of our studio,” Lasseter teased earlier in the presentation before showing a short Mary Poppins reel featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and later footage from Wreck-It Ralph 2, which introduced the new character Yesss played by Taraji P. Henson.

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly named the studio behind the film as Pixar. The movie is a Disneytoon Studios project.