'Pitch Perfect' Star Adam DeVine to Host 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards

By Kimberly Nordyke

Adam DeVine, known for his roles in the Pitch Perfect franchise and on the Comedy Central series Workaholics, will host the newly minted MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The ceremony, which this year adds television categories for the first time, is set to air live from the Shrine Auditorium at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 7.

“I’m so excited to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards,” DeVine said Wednesday in a statement. “I have dreamed about it since I was a teenager. It was usually a dry dream, but I would be remiss if I didn’t admit that sometimes it was wet.”

Also new this year, on the day of the show, MTV will hold its first Movie and Television Festival outside of the venue, with live musical acts, special guests and food. Festival attendees will also get a front-row look at celebs walking the red carpet for the awards show.

Nominations will be announced Thursday; performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

DeVine also has starred in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates opposite Zac Efron and voiced the role of The Flash in The Lego Batman Movie. He’ll next appear in Magic Camp and Netflix’s When We First Met.

