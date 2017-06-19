Pitch Perfect 3 unleashes first behind-the-scenes teaser

If you honestly can’t wait another second for ‘Pitch Perfect 3’, a new behind-the-scenes trailer should whet your appetite for Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson’s a cappella antics.

Rather than clips from the movie – as per a normal trailer – we’re shown around the set by director Trish Sie.

Not only are The Bellas are heading out on a ‘global tour’, but we also get a glimpse of some the guest stars – some new, some returning – who will be making up its star-studded cast.

And you’ll also be able to see Rebel Wilson being attacked by dogs. That she’s allergic to, which seems slightly unfair.

Wilson and Kendrick are joined by Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle and Shelley Regner, but there’s also ‘The Game’ star Andy Allo, Elizabeth Banks (back from behind the camera to reprise her role as Gail Abernathy-McKadden-Feinberger) and DJ Khaled.

There’s also a lovely shot of John Lithgow in what appears to be a Frida Kahlo Snapchat filter, which is worth the entry price alone, surely.

It’s due out on December 22 across the UK.

