'Pitch Perfect 3' Trailer: Bellas Reunite to Compete Against Real Musicians (Video)

The Bellas are back in the first full trailer for Pitch Perfect 3, the third film in Universal’s a cappella musical comedy franchise.

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return to take their voices on the road.

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren’t job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins all return fo the new film.

John Lithgow and Ruby Rose also join the cast.

Pitch Perfect 3 is again produced by Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment and Max Handelman & Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions, and is directed by Trish Sie (Step Up All In).

The movie opens Dec. 22.

