'Pitch Perfect 3' trailer: Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson get aca-emotional





If Fat Amy’s crying, we’re all crying. The second trailer for the musical comedy Pitch Perfect 3 (in theaters Dec. 22) gives audiences an extended look at the Barden Bellas’ “farewell tour,” a last reunion of the college a capella group before its members — including Beca (Anna Kendrick), Aubrey (Anna Camp), Chloe (Brittany Snow), and Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) — go their separate, post-graduation ways. While the girls can still do a mean riff-off, they’re dismayed to realize they’ll be taking the stage with three other bands (including one led by Ruby Rose), all of whom can sing and play instruments. “Is it weird that everybody else is better at the one thing we do than we are at that thing?” Beca asks her bandmates. Still, their music gets the attention of a producer who’s interested in making Beca the next big thing. Will Beca ditch her friends for solo fame? Will the Bellas make up for their limited skill set with matching costumes and a rousing rendition of George Michael’s “Freedom ’90”? Will it all end with a good cry? We think you already know the answers. Pitch Perfect 3 is directed by by Trish Sie, taking over the reins from co-star Elizabeth Banks, whose Pitch Perfect 2 lapped the original 2012 film at the box office with a gross of $184 million.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: