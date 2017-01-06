'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast Assemble for First-Look Photo

By Lars Brandle, Billboard

Pitch Perfect 3 isn’t slated to hit theaters until December, but its cast has already assembled as a “team.”

Anna Kendrick, who plays Beca in the sing-along franchise, shared a first-look at the stars of Pitch Perfect 3 .

Rebel Wilson (Fat Amy), Chrissie Fit (Flo), Shelley Regner (Ashley), Ester Dean (Cynthia Rose), Hana Mae Lee (Lilly), Brittany Snow (Chloe), Anna Camp (Aubrey) and Kelley Jakle (Jessica) were all smiles in the photo, which Kendrick circulated with her 10 million Instagram fans (see below). She captioned the snap with a single word: “team.”

The Pitch Perfect films, which follow the a cappella singing group the Barden Bellas, proved to be box office dynamite, and both soundtracks were hits, respectively peaking at No. 3 (in 2012) and No. 1 (in 2015) on the Billboard 200. Pitch Perfect 2 opened in May 2015 and had the highest-grossing movie-musical opening of all time, earning $287.5 million worldwide.

Producers remain tight-lipped on the storyline for Pitch Perfect 3, which Trish Sie will direct. The third installment is set for release Dec. 22 by Universal.



