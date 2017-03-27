'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' New Trailer: Javier Bardem Haunts Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow

Moviegoers will get yet another taste of the perilous pirate’s life when Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales brings Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow back to theaters this summer. For this fifth installment in the hit Disney franchise, he’ll be facing a formidable new foe in Javier Bardem’s Captain Armando Salazar, whose thirst for revenge drives the film’s latest trailer (watch it above). Captain Salazar has good reason to want to payback against Sparrow: As just a lad, the ne’er do well pirate seems to have been responsible for condemning the once dashing, pirate-hunting military man and his crew into a waterlogged afterlife as cursed ghosts.

Along the way, Sparrow will team with Brenton Thwaites’ Henry and Kaya Scodelario’s Carina Smyth, the latter of whom — the above promo makes perfectly clear — is an independent woman of science, which makes all this supernatural foolery more than a bit difficult for her to comprehend. Of course, some old standbys will reappear as well: We get a glimpse of pesky Jack, the Capuchin monkey, who serves as the shoulder-friendly sidekick to Geoffrey Rush’s Captain Hector Barbossa, who’s also back for more high jinks on the high seas.

With Depp back in familiar cartoonish form — replete with much scampering, sneering, and pratfalling — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (also starring Orlando Bloom, David Wenham, Stephen Graham, and Kevin McNally) will look to keep the long-running franchise afloat when it debuts on May 26.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’: Watch the previously released trailer:



