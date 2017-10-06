Pirates director lined up for X-Men spin-off Gambit

From Digital Spy

Whisper it, chère, but it looks like the ball is slowly beginning to roll on the Gambit front.

After pretty much years of setbacks, delays and non-starts, The Hollywood Reporter is now reporting that a new director is being lined up to take over the X-Men spin-off.

Rumour has it that Gore Verbinski, the man behind the first three Pirates of the Caribbean films, is in the running to lead Channing Tatum to a royal flush.

And if anything, we actually have Ryan Reynolds to thank.

Insistent that Gambit was still happening, Channing Tatum recently revealed that the successes of Deadpool and Logan have led to Fox giving Gambit another chance.

"We lit a fuse on the first one and just blew it completely out of the water. I think we got lucky – we got hit with some setbacks and it was all for a good reason," he explained.

Name-checking Deadpool and Wolverine epic Logan, he added: "We were trying to do something completely different. We were trying to do something that this genre of movie hasn't seen before."

But although things are certainly looking up for the Cajun card dealer, there's still no word yet as to when shooting will begin, let alone any inkling of a release date.

No pressure guys, but it better be worth the wait.

