'Pirates of the Caribbean' Director Tackling Michael Crichton Book 'Micro'

Joachim Rønning, one-half of the helming duo behind the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is in negotiations to direct Amblin Entertainment's adaptation of Michael Crichton's last novel, Micro, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Frank Marshall, who produced the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies based on Crichton's work, is on board to produce the adaptation of Micro.

The book tells of "a group of graduate students lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company — only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rain forest, with nothing but their scientific expertise and wits to protect them," according to the announcement made when Amblin, then named DreamWorks, acquired the rights in 2015.

Darren Lemke wrote the screenplay. Sherri Crichton and Laurent Bouzereau are executive producing via CrichtonSun LLC, which acts as the steward of the estate.

Rønning and his directing partner Espen Sandberg broke through with 2012's sea-faring tale Kon-Tiki, which was nominated for a foreign-language Oscar. The latest Pirates installment is the duo's first big feature since then, although the two have also helmed episodes of Netflix's Marco Polo.

