'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales': The Latest Movie Photos Featuring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem

Ghost World

Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

Rush Hour

Geoffrey Rush (left) as Captain Hector Barbossa and Javier Bardem (right) as Captain Salazar in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

Barbossa Nova

Geoffrey Rush plays Barbossa for the fifth time in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

That’s the Spirits

Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) leads a ghost crew in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

Depp’s Charge

Johnny Depp reprises his Oscar-nominated role as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

Bottle Cap’n

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

The Way We Were

Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar in a flashback scene from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

The Walking Dread

The undead Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem) in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

Back In Ship Shape

Javier Bardem as the living Captain Salazar in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

Message in a Bottle?

An image from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)


Heat Wave

A spooky Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

Sweet Bird of Youth

Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in a flashback scene, made young with the help of CGI in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)


Cool vs. Ghoul

Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa (left) faces off with Javier Bardem as Captain Salazar in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

Keep Your Eye on the Sparrow

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

The New Recruit

Brenton Thwaites plays Henry, a young sailor, in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Photo: Disney)

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales': The Latest Movie Photos Featuring Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem

Yahoo! Movies Staff
Yahoo Movies

The sparrows have come home to roost, so to speak, in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (in theaters May 26). The fifth film in the Disney franchise introduces a blast from Captain Jack Sparrow’s past: The frightening Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), who along with his crew of undead sailors seeks vengeance on Jack for the death of his brother. In order to defend himself and his fellow pirates, Jack (Johnny Depp) enlists an astronomer (Kaya Scodelario) and a Royal Navy sailor (Brenton Thwaites) to help him locate the mythical weapon called the Trident of Poseidon. Check out our gallery of photos for a sneak peek at all the supernatural seafaring action, including an uncanny teenage Jack Sparrow and before-and-after shots of Bardem’s transformation.