Pirates 5 sets sail for $275 million debut

‘Pirates 5’ is already plundering plenty of booty…

That’s right – ‘Salazar’s Revenge’ has set sail for a killer opening weekend.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ is on course for a huge domestic debut this weekend, but according to Variety, it looks as though worldwide box office figures are where it’s really going to make a splash.

“The fifth film in the Disney franchise is expected to net $275 million globally this Memorial Day weekend after reeling in $110 million already through Friday.”

Earning just $21 million at the US box office, the remaining $86 million haul came from overseas markets… and that’s quite an impressive number.

“China accounted for most of that money at $21.3 million. India and Vietnam were the only countries where ‘Pirates’ didn’t debut at No. 1.”

From “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.” (IMDB/Disney) More

The key to its success?

Well, ‘Pirates 5’ is forgoing the usual staggered release, opening in 91% of international markets at once. And that seems to be doing the movie’s box office haul the world of good.

Even still, it’s doing a lot better than expected.

And that’s partly because of the frosty reception to ‘Baywatch’.

“[‘Pirates 5’] was originally expecting competition from Paramount in the form of ‘Baywatch’, however, the Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron beachfront buddy comedy is expected to bomb away with a 4-day total of just $21 million ($25 million when accounting for Wednesday and Thursday night previews).”

Still, it’s an excellent debut for ‘Pirates 5’… and it surely makes ‘Pirates 6’ inevitable.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Geoffrey Rush, and Orlando Bloom.

Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg directed the film based on a script by Jeff Nathanson.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ heads to cinemas on 26 May 2017.

