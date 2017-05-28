Pirates 5 sets sail for $275 million debut

‘Pirates 5’ is already plundering plenty of booty…
That’s right – ‘Salazar’s Revenge’ has set sail for a killer opening weekend.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ is on course for a huge domestic debut this weekend, but according to Variety, it looks as though worldwide box office figures are where it’s really going to make a splash.
“The fifth film in the Disney franchise is expected to net $275 million globally this Memorial Day weekend after reeling in $110 million already through Friday.”
Earning just $21 million at the US box office, the remaining $86 million haul came from overseas markets… and that’s quite an impressive number.
“China accounted for most of that money at $21.3 million. India and Vietnam were the only countries where ‘Pirates’ didn’t debut at No. 1.”
The key to its success?
Well, ‘Pirates 5’ is forgoing the usual staggered release, opening in 91% of international markets at once. And that seems to be doing the movie’s box office haul the world of good.
Even still, it’s doing a lot better than expected.
And that’s partly because of the frosty reception to ‘Baywatch’.
“[‘Pirates 5’] was originally expecting competition from Paramount in the form of ‘Baywatch’, however, the Dwayne Johnson-Zac Efron beachfront buddy comedy is expected to bomb away with a 4-day total of just $21 million ($25 million when accounting for Wednesday and Thursday night previews).”
Still, it’s an excellent debut for ‘Pirates 5’… and it surely makes ‘Pirates 6’ inevitable.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Geoffrey Rush, and Orlando Bloom.
Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg directed the film based on a script by Jeff Nathanson.
‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ heads to cinemas on 26 May 2017.
