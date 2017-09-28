Pirates 5 deleted scene: Jack Sparrow teaches Henry Turner a deadly lesson in exclusive clip

Never underestimate Captain Jack Sparrow is the lesson we think you’ll take away from this exclusive new deleted scene from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’.

It shows Brenton Thwaites’s Henry Turner threatening Johnny Depp’s boozy pirate with a sword to try get him to help break his father’s curse.

Sparrow decides it’s time to teach the young whippersnapper a lesson, helping him to adjust his grip on the sword along with the positioning of the blade, before it quickly becomes clear that it’s another lesson entirely being taught to the son of Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner.

Brenton Thwaites and Johnny Depp in a new deleted scene from 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge'

It’s a great little moment that was left on the cutting room floor that we’re sure Jack Sparrow fans will love.

The home entertainment release also includes an extensive “making of” documentary, new interviews with the cast, a blooper reel, and three more deleted scenes.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ – the fifth film in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film franchise – sails home on Digital in HD on September 19, and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, DVD and On-Demand on October 2.

